The IEC has poured water on reports that the Congress of the People (Cope) has been deregistered as a political party ahead of the 2024 elections.
Speaking to Sowetan, IEC's spokesperson Kate Bapela said the party was still registered with the electoral commission.
“I’m not sure who the source of the rumour is but as far as the electoral commission is concerned, Cope is still a registered political party and has not been deregistered by the electoral commission,” she said.
Explaining the confusion, Cope Tshwane regional spokesperson, Mpho Bruno, said there was a delay in the processes of re-registering the party, however, the party is still registered with the IEC for the 2024 elections.
“We have seen the false news and the matter is receiving attention. We will issue out a statement later in the day, however, I can confirm that Cope has successfully re-registered with the IEC after having a delay a few months ago.
"The party was partly de-registered with the CIPC (Companies and Intellectual Property Commission) however we’ve successfully re-registered and I think that is where the confusion comes in,” he explained to Sowetan while Cope's Gauteng Electoral Commission correspondent Colleen Makhubele said that the rumour was meant to discredit the party.
“It’s fake news. We will release a statement. The party is a big threat and is under attack,” she said.
Last month the party's former deputy president Willie Madisha was the latest member to be ousted from the party after factional wars. Makhubele previously told Sowetan that more members are expected to be ousted from the party ahead of the 2024 elections.
IEC confirms Cope still registered for elections
The party is a big threat and is under attack – Makhubele
