PANYAZA LESUFI | Gauteng audit results demonstrate dedication to good, clean governance
All departments earned unqualified audit opinions
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The audit results for the Gauteng provincial government (GPG) for 2022–2023, which showed that all provincial departments received unqualified audits, demonstrate the administration’s dedication to and success in implementing significant and useful annual turnaround programmes.
The constitution places a premium on a high standard of moral behaviour as it fosters public trust in government and ensures the effective and equitable provision of services.
These audit results are significant because they demonstrate that the GPG takes the subject of good governance seriously. The socioeconomic situation at any given time shows the significant impact of governmental decisions. A strong reputation with taxpayers, investors, lenders, and rating agencies is crucial for a province that provides 35% of the country’s GDP, 7% of Africa’s overall GDP, and is the fifth-largest economy on the continent.
The impact of rating agencies in encouraging or discouraging rates for bank lending and crucial investments cannot be overstated. We are responsible for demonstrating our ability and willingness to completely fulfill our obligations because we are firmly committed to making Gauteng a top choice for investment.
All departments earned unqualified audit opinions in the fiscal year 2022–2023, two more than the last fiscal year (2021–2022). Qualified audit opinions decreased from 14% in the previous year to zero this fiscal year.
The audit opinions for the departments of human settlements and roads and transport have improved from qualified to unqualified, and the audit opinions for the departments of education and economic development have become clean. For departments in the current fiscal year, there were no regressions.
Six entities received an unqualified audit opinion, with g-Fleet moving from a qualified to an unqualified one, while 11 Gauteng provincial government entities received clean audit opinions, a 22% improvement over the prior financial year. A disclaimed audit opinion was only given to one institution (Housing Fund), and an incomplete audit opinion was given to the Transport Authority of Gauteng.
Our top aim is to have a clean, transparent, and service-oriented administration, and these excellent results are reassuring and a sign that we are on the right path.
Our fundamental goal for this year has been to improve compliance with statutory requirements by actively implementing policies to counter actions that cause the province to incur erratic, pointless, and wasteful expenditures.
In a period of limited public resources, it is vital for our institutions to accurately account for the financial transactions they have done, including making sure that the financial standards and norms set forth in the Public Finance Management Act are adhered to.
To support and advance the culture of accountability and good governance, chief financial officers, members of mayoral committees in charge of finance, and heads of departments signed a promise earlier this year at a clean audit and ethical governance seminar.
They committed to developing crucial initiatives to support excellent governance and improve audit outcomes at provincial and local government levels in line with the seminar’s topic of “Promoting the culture of accountability in the Gauteng Province”.
Since then, we have been building an atmosphere where our daily decisions to conduct the provincial government’s business are supported by moral leadership and ethical governance. Our dedication to fostering Gauteng’s culture of accountability and stopping the culture of impunity is steadfast.
This audit report represents progress in our initiatives to instil and institutionalise honesty across the administration. The management and leadership of government departments and agencies deserve praise for their consistent and practical efforts to ensure the implementation of integrity management programs.
We pay tribute to whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran and other heroes and heroines who fought for an honest, transparent, and free government. She sacrificed her life in the fight against corruption and for an ethical government, reminding us that everyone must take part in this fight.
We restate our pledge to promote clean government and improve integrity as part of our attempt to dispel the widespread perception among the broader public that the public sector is inefficient and inherently corrupt.
The importance of good governance cannot be overstated as taxpayers need to feel confident that their money is spent sensibly and responsibly.
These outstanding audit outcomes send a clear statement that the Gauteng provincial government is dedicated to meticulously upholding its commitments to enhance service delivery while properly managing taxpayers’ money.
• Lesufi is premier of Gauteng
