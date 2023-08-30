×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Duo bust ‘stealing diesel from Eskom’

By TimesLIVE - 30 August 2023 - 12:10
Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing diesel from Eskom.
Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing diesel from Eskom.
Image: SAPS

Police acting on information that an employee of a company subcontracted to Eskom at Matimba power station was stealing diesel from the power utility pounced and allegedly caught him red-handed.

The 32-year-old was found driving a grader machine out of the power station into a nearby bushveld where he drained the diesel into 25-litre containers and loaded them into a Toyota Hilux bakkie. This vehicle was found parked in the veld with one occupant, a 57-year-old male, said Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

Police recovered the diesel and confiscated drums full of diesel which were found hidden in the bush.

The two suspects arrested during Monday's operation were expected to appear before Lephalale magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of theft and possession of suspected stolen diesel.

TimesLIVE

Eskom worker, truck driver arrested for theft of fuel oil worth R1m

The police's priority committee on energy security has scored another victory with the arrest of an Eskom worker and truck driver for theft.
News
1 month ago

Cable theft on the rise, warns Eskom

There were 299 convictions on cases of cable theft across the country in the past financial year.
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

LISTEN | Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee ...
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure