Police acting on information that an employee of a company subcontracted to Eskom at Matimba power station was stealing diesel from the power utility pounced and allegedly caught him red-handed.
The 32-year-old was found driving a grader machine out of the power station into a nearby bushveld where he drained the diesel into 25-litre containers and loaded them into a Toyota Hilux bakkie. This vehicle was found parked in the veld with one occupant, a 57-year-old male, said Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
Police recovered the diesel and confiscated drums full of diesel which were found hidden in the bush.
The two suspects arrested during Monday's operation were expected to appear before Lephalale magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of theft and possession of suspected stolen diesel.
TimesLIVE
Duo bust ‘stealing diesel from Eskom’
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
