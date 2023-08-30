Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling proof of residence certificates at an Umlazi shopping mall.
Durban metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said the arrests took place at Kwamnyandu Mall on Tuesday.
“The accused were found in possession of 18 blank proof of residence forms, one Trodat commissioner of oaths stamp, 16 identity cards, 13 identity documents, a passport, a Capitec bank card and three driver’s licence cards.”
Umlazi trio arrested for allegedly selling fake proof of residence documents
Image: via Facebook
Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling proof of residence certificates at an Umlazi shopping mall.
Durban metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said the arrests took place at Kwamnyandu Mall on Tuesday.
“The accused were found in possession of 18 blank proof of residence forms, one Trodat commissioner of oaths stamp, 16 identity cards, 13 identity documents, a passport, a Capitec bank card and three driver’s licence cards.”
“They were processed at Umlazi police station,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Crooks are using 'near field tech' to empty your bank accounts
Sassa warns of fake R700 grant application form circulating online
Beware — Sassa warns of scams making the rounds on social media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos