Cable theft on the rise, warns Eskom
Communities, businesses urged to join fight against infrastructure vandalism
There were 299 convictions on cases of cable theft across the country in the past financial year.
This as power utility Eskom warns that incidents of cable theft and vandalism of its infrastructure are on the rise in Gauteng...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.