×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police minister Cele calls on other departments to help tackle criminality in EC

26 August 2023 - 14:26
Bheki Cele interacts with residents during a walk-about in Eastern Cape.
Bheki Cele interacts with residents during a walk-about in Eastern Cape.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Police minister Bheki Cele has called on other government departments to get involved in the fight against crime.

Cele, along with national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and his management team, launched Operation Shanela in Gelvandale in the Eastern Cape on Friday. 

He urged government departments to urgently address the drivers of criminality in areas grappling with high crime levels and gangsterism. 

Cele said he had noted with concern during a walkabout in Gelvandale the high number of children of school-going age loitering around during school hours. “These areas need far more than law enforcement to make life better. It is very clear that police alone won’t win the war on crime.

“The high number of children not going to school pushes them towards criminality and gangsterism. This is why we again make the call for a whole government and whole society approach to fighting crime,” he said.

He called on the government to descend on the Eastern Cape and other areas in the country with similar problems to address the drivers of crime by dealing with issues of education, human settlement, unemployment and other socioeconomic factors.

“What is clear in this place, the police or law enforcement alone can't win the war. The question of drugs, high level of children not attending school. You see young people aged 16 and 17 saying that they are done with school. That feeds into gangsterism and criminality.”    

Since the inception of Operation Shanela — an intensified and aggressive response to crime — in May, more than 100,000 suspects have been arrested for serious and violent crimes including murder, rape, robbery and possession of firearms and drugs.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | ‘Serial criminal was supposed to be in prison’: Cele on Kimberley cop killer accused

Police minister Bheki Cele says a 38-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of two police officers is a “serial criminal” who was ...
News
2 days ago

Hitman sentenced to 20 years for killing Durban metro cop

A KwaZulu-Natal hitman who killed eThekwini metro police Capt Zwelakhe Ntombela in May after being enlisted by a family member was sentenced to an ...
News
4 days ago

'Make the world feel at home during Brics summit,' Cele tells SAPS

Officers have been told to enforce the law while giving a warm welcome to guests attending the Brics summit in Sandton, Johannesburg, from Tuesday.
News
5 days ago

Proactive policing starting to pay dividends, says Bheki Cele

Scaling up visible policing, conducting disruptive operations targeting high crime areas and tracing wanted suspects are proving to be effective ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Putin receives loud cheers at BRICS before his pre-recorded speech is played to ...