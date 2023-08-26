“For me, if I have to highlight anything about the new players, new in this environment and playing for Pirates is not an easy thing,” Riveiro said.
Exciting Maswanganyi thrills Pirates coach Jose Riveiro
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is excited about the progress of new signing Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi who has been a revelation since his arrival at the Soweto giants.
Maswanganyi joined Riveiro’s charges at the beginning of the season from SuperSport United and has fitted in perfectly with the Buccaneers set-up.
The forward has been very industrious for his new club, being involved in at least four goals so far.
Maswanganyi scored his first goal in Pirates colours against Comoros’ minnows Djabal Club in the second leg of Caf Champions League preliminary round that the Buccaneers won 3-0 at Orlando Stadium on Friday.
Maswanganyi also set up Zakhele Lepasa for his second goal in the victory over Djabal.
“For me, if I have to highlight anything about the new players, new in this environment and playing for Pirates is not an easy thing,” Riveiro said.
“So, to start showing the (required) level from the first day, the first game we played is something to highlight.
“I’m happy to see the progression of the guy. It's important to understand that he is surrounded by good players and that makes things a little bit easier for each and every individual in the team,” the coach said.
“I’m sorry to say, but we try to focus as much as we can on the collective and understanding that collective structure is going to help each and every player to shine and perform to the best level.”
The Spanish coach is also excited that his men have proceeded to the next round of the preliminary stage without conceding a goal, claiming a 4-0 victory on aggregate.
“I think overall two good legs, didn’t concede a goal and we were solid even though the opponent didn’t create so many (opportunities to score) but credit to the boys because it’s not easy against a team that plays a low block system,” he said.
“They took the initiative every single time and didn’t lose focus. We didn’t allow them to run in transitions. Overall, I’m happy to be in the next round with Orlando Pirates and looking for more.”
In the second round, Pirates will play either Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy or Vipers of Uganda.
