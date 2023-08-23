×

South Africa

WATCH | Assassination attempt on NFP councillor foiled — community apprehends suspect

23 August 2023 - 12:21

Barely a month after a National Freedom Party (NFP) councillor was shot dead in the Zululand district, there has been an assassination attempt on another NFP councillor in the same region.

On Wednesday, the NFP said an attempt was made on the life of one of its councillors in Zululand, but the victim survived and was taken to hospital.

According to NFP KwaZulu-Natal secretary Zandile Myeni, community members heard gunshots and apprehended the alleged “hitman” who was later arrested by police near Benedictine Hospital. 

The councillor is in serious condition in hospital.

The incident follows the recent shooting of NFP councillor Ntombenhle Mchunu.

“The NFP in KwaZulu-Natal is saddened by the continued attacks on its councillors, especially in the Zululand district.” The latest attack on a councillor in Nongoma local municipality shows “the war is far from over. Such barbaric acts are disheartening”. 

The party commended the community for uniting when they heard gunshots and apprehending the alleged hitman, and police for arresting him, Myeni said.

She called on community safety MEC Sipho Hlomuka, cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi and police minister Bheki Cele to increase the protection of councillors in KZN. 

“This is one of many incidents we condemn and believe will lead to more arrests, as we have lost many of our councillors through such evil incidents.

“The National Freedom Party in KwaZulu-Natal calls on community members to protect their leaders as councillors continue to live in fear for their lives,” Myeni added. 

Recently, the KZN South African Local Government Association (Salga) raised the alarm about the resurgence of political killings. 

Salga KZN chairperson Thami Ntuli said 17 councillors had been assassinated in the province since September last year.

