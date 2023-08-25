The EFF Student Command in KwaZulu-Natal dismissed a poster calling for the total shutdown of all University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) campuses on Friday as “fake”.
The widely circulated poster encouraged students, clubs, leaders and society members to join the campus-wide protest against the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's (NSFAS) new payment system.
Earlier this month thousands of students protested against the system at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
The protest came after the NSFAS launched the new system in June, making it mandatory for students to open a bank account to receive their financial aid. It required them to pay fees to access their aid, which has resulted in delays in them receiving the funds.
Yaya Mnikwa, EFF Student Command spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, told TimesLIVE the poster is fake.
“It is us who is in the student representative council (SRC) in UKZN, so we know people want to tarnish our name.
“The EFF Student Command in KwaZulu-Natal took a stand against the NSFAS issue by going on a march and submitting a memorandum to the higher education department. We are patiently waiting for a response, We are not doing anything until we get a response,” said Mnikwa.
“The focus of the EFF Student Command is on the upcoming SRC elections.”
Mnikwa also dismissed a statement by the university's vice-chancellor accusing them of being behind recent violence on campuses.
On Monday night an examination hall at UKZN's Pietermaritzburg campus was gutted by a fire allegedly started by protesting students.
EFF student wing dismisses poster calling for UKZN shutdown as ‘fake’
Image: Supplied
TUT suspends SRC president over NSFAS protests
“We distance ourselves when it comes to the burning of property. It's not us. It's students. They are tired, frustrated and hungry.
“We told our SRC at our branch they must write a statement distancing themselves. We don't want such behaviour,” said Mnikwa.
UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said the university is aware of “a poster advocating for a total shutdown of all its campuses, and we are also aware of another claiming the shutdown call is fake news”.
“While the authenticity of these conflicting posters has not been confirmed, UKZN's administration has reached out to the SRC president, who has categorically stated there are no plans for a shutdown protest.
“Fortunately, the situation remains calm across all campuses, with the university's risk management services team vigilantly monitoring the environment.
“Consequently, the academic programme is progressing as planned, and the process of contact teaching and learning is continuing uninterrupted at all UKZN campuses.”
