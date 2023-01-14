Mpumalanga councillor and two others die in a volley of bullets

A Mpumalanga councillor and two other people were shot dead in eMkhondo (formerly known as Piet Retief) on Friday.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat
“The mechanic was unfortunately certified dead on arrival, while the councillor succumbed to his injuries moments later.
“When police and medical practitioners arrived at the scene, they found a male victim lying motionless behind a steering wheel of a white bakkie with a gunshot wound. The paramedics certified him dead at the scene.
“Three counts of murder have been opened and the suspects are still at large.”
Mdhluli said a “dedicated team of experts in the field of investigation” had been assembled to solve the killings.
