South Africa

Mpumalanga councillor and two others die in a volley of bullets

14 January 2023 - 10:12
Councillor Sbonelo Mthembu, 36, and two others were shot and killed in eMkhondo (formerly Piet Retief) in Mpumalanga on Friday evening. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

A Mpumalanga councillor and two other people were shot dead in eMkhondo (formerly known as Piet Retief) on Friday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the incident happened in Longhomes at about 8pm. He identified the councillor as Sbonelo Mthembu, 36.

“According to the report, the three were shot in a yard in eMkhondo. The councillor and his mechanic were dropped off by a friend who was driving a bakkie when suddenly three armed men appeared in the yard,” said Mdhluli.

“The suspects reportedly fired multiple shots at the councillor and fatally shot the friend who was still inside his bakkie. The mechanic [was also shot]. The suspects then fled.”

Mdhluli said the councillor and the mechanic were rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The mechanic was unfortunately certified dead on arrival, while the councillor succumbed to his injuries moments later.

“When police and medical practitioners arrived at the scene, they found a male victim lying motionless behind a steering wheel of a white bakkie with a gunshot wound. The paramedics certified him dead at the scene.

“Three counts of murder have been opened and the suspects are still at large.”

Mdhluli said a “dedicated team of experts in the field of investigation” had been assembled to solve the killings.

TimesLIVE

