Lekwa mayor escapes with his life after shots were fired at him

The mayor of Lekwa local municipality in Mpumalanga, Delani Thabethe, narrowly escaped an attempt on his life when two gunmen shot at him outside his home in Standerton on Wednesday night.

Thabethe was leaving his home to go to a local shop when he was ambushed by the gunmen who started firing shots at him.

“Fortunately, he was able to run back into the house, leaving the car at the gate. Three shots were fired and the suspects fled on foot...,” the municipality said in a statement.

“Councillor Thabethe then called for assistance contacting both the local police and Kasselman Security who arrived immediately at the scene.”

Thabethe did not sustain any injuries. His spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi said they would have discussions about having additional security for the mayor.

“The municipality strongly condemns this violent act in all possible terms,” she said.

