South Africa

Fibre cable thieves caught red-handed in south of Johannesburg: JMPD

By TimesLIVE - 01 June 2023 - 13:21
Image: JMPD

Three men were arrested by Johannesburg metro police in connection with theft of optical fibre cables in Gillview, Johannesburg South, on Thursday.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers on patrol on Rifle Range and Side roads spotted a man standing outside a white Renault Kwid and stopped.

They found five men hiding behind the vehicle and the cables on the ground.

Two suspects managed to evade arrest.

One of the arrested men had an airgun in his possession. Inside the vehicle, metro police found digging tools, a steel saw and two spare saw blades.

The suspects were detained at Booysens SAPS where a docket was opened for further investigation. The vehicle also was seized.

TimesLIVE

 

