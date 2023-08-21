Social workers will visit a Limpopo school fraternity on Monday after a pupil was allegedly murdered at a matric school camp.
Willem Ngoepe from the Mpirwabirwa Secondary School was attacked on Thursday evening and succumbed to injuries the next day, education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said.
“He was allegedly hit on the head with an object by another learner at the matric school camp,” she said.
Expressing her condolences to Ngoepe's family, Lerule-Ramakhanya promised psychosocial support would be offered from the department to teachers and pupils.
TimesLIVE
Youth 'killed by fellow pupil' at matric school camp
Image: paylessimages/123RF
Social workers will visit a Limpopo school fraternity on Monday after a pupil was allegedly murdered at a matric school camp.
Willem Ngoepe from the Mpirwabirwa Secondary School was attacked on Thursday evening and succumbed to injuries the next day, education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said.
“He was allegedly hit on the head with an object by another learner at the matric school camp,” she said.
Expressing her condolences to Ngoepe's family, Lerule-Ramakhanya promised psychosocial support would be offered from the department to teachers and pupils.
TimesLIVE
Teen dies after pupils' booze party
Concern about high suicide rate among Gauteng schoolchildren after third pupil dies
Pupil collapses, dies at Northcliff High School
Pupil dies, three in critical condition after scholar transport overturns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos