Nehawu backs move on Unisa

Workers union Nehawu has thrown its weight behind higher education minister Blade Nzimande placing Unisa under administration.
This follows a letter written by Nzimande to the university ’s council on August 4 informing it of his intent to dissolve it and place the university under administration.
The decision was based on the findings of a report by an independent assessor, Themba Mosia, delivered on March 31. Nzimande tasked Mosia with looking into Unisa’s operations and the investigation revealed serious institutional governance issues that had existed for some time.
Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha said this was a chance for the university to resume proper governance. “It provides an opportunity for restoration of administration and management at Unisa in line with its vision of becoming an African university shaping futures in the service of humanity as a centre of knowledge production,” said Saphetha.
He said the union felt vindicated as it had been calling for the dissolution of the council.“We have been fighting for an institutional council that is capable to rise to the occasion and not merely interfering with the management but focuses on governance to ensure a capable management thatcan run the institution of Un is a’s magnitude.”
“We are eager to meet Nzimande to support a stable Unisa that addresses societal needs, benefiting society, the working class and the poor.” Mosia found, among others, that a scheme for the procurement of laptops for staff amounting to over R87m was fraught with deviations from the supply chain management policy. He also found there were three individuals in the office of the vice-chairperson who received substantial back pay after backdated upgrades to October 2007 amounting to R 2.9 m.
Mosia said the management committee made irregular financial decisions, causing significant consequences for the university, implemented selective salary adjustments to academic and support staff, lacked maturity and coherence and Unisa Enterprises squandered R50m in seed funding, resulting in no meaningful achievements.
