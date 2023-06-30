READER LETTER | Top female academics oppressed

For a very long time, higher learning institutions were led by men, both in SA and elsewhere. In other words, top management was reserved for males in academia. Talk about patriarchy.
When Dr Mamphele Ramphele became the vice chancellor (VC) of the University of Cape Town, she opened doors for other female academics to occupy top spots in higher learning institutions. The tenure of Ramphele (the first woman to lead UCT as VC) was not an easy one.
She was scrutinised and criticised for everything she did – and every decision she made. Fortunately, she completed her term. Years later, Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng followed in Mamphele's footsteps and became UCT vice chancellor.
From the word go, Phakeng was criticised for being a poor leader. After she was appointed VC, there were murmurs that her PhD in Mathematics was of low standard or low quality. This rumour subtly cast aspersion that she was not fit for purpose. It didn’t end there.
Phakeng was further criticised for her beautiful dress sense. Not only that, but she was also accused of being a dictator. This led her to being depressed and almost led her to commit suicide. She didn’t finish her term.
Two years or so ago, Prof Puleng Lenkabula became the first woman to lead Unisa as VC. But, just like Phakeng, she was accused of being incompetent from the beginning. Lenkabula was also accused of bringing the standard of Unisa down.
There were even calls for her to resign. This saw two former Unisa VCs, Prof Mandla Makhanya and Prof Barney Pityana, coming to her defence. It is an open secret that problems at Unisa started long before she became VC.
Dr Vincent Maphayi’s report on the long distance learning institution challenges is instructive. In a recent media interview, Lenkabula defended herself and her record. She revealed that Unisa now ranks seventh from 13. And no one is talking about that, she said.
It is clear that female leaders in higher learning institutions are oppressed and suppressed. Males are the perpetrators. Will Lenkabula finish her term at Unisa? Only time will tell.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Top female academics oppressed
Image: Supplied
