Snuki Zikalala elected ANC Veterans' League president

ANC Veterans' League front-runner Snuki Zikalala was on Saturday unanimously elected president.

Zikalala stood unopposed at the league’s third national conference taking place in Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg.

Party stalwart Mavuso Msimang has been elected deputy president.

The three-day conference got off to a rocky start on Friday after Tony Yengeni was barred from participating at the eleventh hour. He was expected to go head-to-head against Zikalala.

The party's secretary-general Fikile Mbalula reportedly irked former president Thabo Mbeki by arriving two hours late.

The league members are individuals over 60-years-old who have been ANC members for at least 40 years.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make closing remarks on Sunday.