South Africa

We condemn the behaviour of this educator Chiloane

Gauteng education wants teacher deregistered after racist behaviour

By Koketso Ratsatsi - 26 July 2023 - 15:47
Teacher caught writing derogatory words during lesson.
Image: Madelene Cronjé

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has condemned the racist behaviour of a teacher, who was caught on video writing derogatory words on a class whiteboard. 

During the department’s visit to Crawford International Pretoria College earlier today, Chiloane said they supported the school’s decision to relieve the grade 8 English substitute teacjer of her duties. 

In the viral video, the teacher, who is said to have joined the school to stand in for another  teacher, is seen writing words like k***r and n****r and their meaning on a whiteboard while pupils are recording in the background. 

The incident occurred on Monday and the temporary teacher was dismissed the same evening.  

Chiloane described the incident as distasteful and lauded the school for its dismissal of the 82-year-old.

“It is distasteful to see individuals who we have entrusted the education of our children to use that valuable time to push their own villainous agendas and poison the minds of our learners,” said Chiloane. 

“We condemn, in the strongest sense, the behaviour of this educator and any others who may want to behave in such an unpalatable manner. We applaud the school for taking a swift decision in removing this educator immediately and being keen to take further remedial steps alongside the department,” he said. 

The educator allegedly further told the pupils to not take any offence when the k-word is used on them. 

“Her actions are vehemently unacceptable and have undeniable racist undertones, which will not be tolerated in any aspect of our education sector.” 

Gauteng education said the teacher would be reported to the South African Council for Educators for necessary investigation and deregistration so that she was  not allowed to teach children any further.  

The department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “It is encouraging that the school has begun providing counselling to the learners affected by this incident. The school also undertook to review their recruitment measures to avoid enlisting candidates who may potentially threaten the delivery of quality education and learning.” 

