South Africa

'Racial bust-up with black teacher was long coming'

Concerns of coloured residents ignored — SAHRC

17 August 2022 - 07:20

The heated exchange between a black teacher and a coloured parent at a school in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, is a symbol of rising tensions in the community which the government failed to address three years ago.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has accused the Gauteng government of  neglecting to implement its social cohesion recommendations made in 2019 to quell racial tensions in largely coloured communities...

