The police are mourning the loss of one of their own after a young officer was gunned down during a business robbery in Ekurhuleni.
Const Siyabonga Thango, 32, was shot while responding to the crime in Vosloorus on Friday.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathesaid: "The constable was among a group of crime prevention officers responding to a business robbery in Vosloorus when he was fatally shot by armed suspects. At the time of his death, he had five years service after joining the organisation in 2018.
"The investigating team mobilised all resources to apprehend his killers. On Sunday morning the team followed up on information about the whereabouts of the alleged killers and police pounced on them and a shootout ensued in Vosloorus.
"Two suspects, aged 27 and 29, were arrested and three firearms recovered.
"The 27-year-old suspect later succumbed to his injuries in hospital."
'Brave' cop mourned as suspect arrested over his murder dies in shootout
Image: Athlenda Mathe via Twitter
