Ackerman found guilty of rape, sexual exploitation of children

Child-rape kingpin Gerhard Ackerman has been found guilty on numerous charges including raping, sexually exploiting and sex trafficking teenage boys.
Judge Ismail Mahomed delivered the verdict in the Johannesburg high court on Monday.
Ackerman’s trial started early this year after he was accused of running a child-sex ring disguised as a massage parlour situated in parts of Johannesburg north.
He was charged alongside senior advocate Paul Kennedy who committed suicide shortly after his arrest last year.
Ackerman, 52, faced over 700 charges of sex trafficking, possession of child pornography and rape dating to between 2020 and 2021.
