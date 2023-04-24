×

Child-rape kingpin faced over 700 charges

Ackerman found guilty of rape, sexual exploitation of children

By Koketso Ratsatsi - 24 April 2023 - 12:45

Child-rape kingpin Gerhard Ackerman has been found guilty on numerous charges including raping, sexually exploiting and sex trafficking teenage boys. 

Judge Ismail Mahomed delivered the verdict in the Johannesburg high court on Monday.  

Ackerman’s trial started early this year after he was accused of running a child-sex ring disguised as a massage parlour situated in parts of Johannesburg north.

He was charged alongside senior advocate Paul Kennedy who committed suicide shortly after his arrest last year. 

Ackerman, 52, faced over 700 charges of sex trafficking, possession of child pornography and rape dating to between 2020 and 2021. 

ratsatsik@sowetan.co.za

WATCH | Gerhard Ackerman complains ‘prison is bad’ and protests innocence

Judge Ismail Mahomed, who wasn’t feeling well, postponed the verdict to Monday.
News
5 days ago

Sex trafficking trial: Massage parlour owner set to hear verdict

Johannesburg high court judge Ismail Mahomed is on Wednesday expected to deliver his verdict in the trial of Gerhard Ackerman, accused of running a ...
News
5 days ago

'Thanks for effing my life up,' victim tells alleged child sex ring operator Gerhard Ackerman

Judge reprimands Gerhard Ackerman, facing 740 charges of rape and other offences, for disrupting his child paedophilia hearing
News
1 month ago

