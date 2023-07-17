×

Manhunt launched after attempted robbery at police building in Pretoria, one officer wounded

17 July 2023 - 09:41
A manhunt has been launched for a group of armed suspects after an attempted break-in at a police building. Stock image.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A manhunt has been launched for at least 12 suspects after an attempted robbery at a police building in Pretoria.

TimesLIVE understands the incident happened just after 2am on Monday.

According to information shared, the armed group tied up a security officer before entering the police uniform shop dressed in the same uniforms they were trying to steal.

The men then apparently went to another building block and tried to open a safe with drugs inside but “didn't manage to get into the safe”.

Later reports claimed the suspects tried to enter the police armoury.

Officers from the forensics department were alerted to the noise and made their way to the uniform shop, where they were apparently met with gunshots.

TimesLIVE understands one officer from the department was shot and rushed to hospital.

The suspects fled in a white double cab Ford Ranger with no registration plates. 

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed the incident and said a manhunt had been launched for the suspects.

“The motive for the attempt to enter the building is under investigation.

“Police officers who were on patrol foiled the attempt to enter the building. During the confrontation, a constable was shot and wounded. He has been taken to hospital. Nothing was stolen from the building,” she said.

Mathe said police have set aside R25m this financial year for security upgrades at all its buildings nationwide.

TimesLIVE

