Police in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, are hunting for those who shot two people at a liquor outlet in Dwarsloop on Thursday night and hijacked another man's car.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela vowed the police will work tirelessly to find those responsible for the "horrific" crime.
According to police, an approximately 40-year-old victim bought goods from the liquor store, then joined his friends outside. Armed men then emerged and shot him multiple times.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the victim was declared dead on the scene, while the lifeless body of the other victim, believed to be about 35, was found a stone's throw away with a bullet wound in the back.
“It is also alleged that after the random shooting, another victim who was seated in his Toyota Hilux was ... hijacked by the suspects. He was allegedly dropped off along the way,” Mohlala said.
Police have urged anyone with information to contact Lt-Col Eurance Sibuyi on 076-923-4047 or call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
“Alternatively community members can send information via MySAPS app. All information will be treated as confidential and callers can remain anonymous,” Mohlala said.
Manhunt for suspects after two killed, another kidnapped in Mpumalanga
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
