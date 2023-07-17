Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife says it cannot confirm or deny the presence of two lions reported seen in the Nembe area in the uMlalazi municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
On Sunday Ezemvelo said there were reports that three different families had seen two lions, a male and a female.
Musa Mntambo, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife communications manager, said they immediately deployed field rangers to the location to attempt to confirm their presence, and to track and catch them.
Unfortunately, said Mntambo, said the rangers did not see any lion spoor in the area. He said because the area has a hard surface it made it difficult to detect spoor.
Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park (HiP), the game reserve with lions near where the male and female were allegedly seen, is more than 100km away from the Nembe area.
Ezemvelo has not received reports of livestock killed by lions. It said it would be rare for lions to travel more than 100km without killing any livestock.
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife deploys field rangers after sightings of two lions
Image: 123RF/gudkovandrey
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife says it cannot confirm or deny the presence of two lions reported seen in the Nembe area in the uMlalazi municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
On Sunday Ezemvelo said there were reports that three different families had seen two lions, a male and a female.
Musa Mntambo, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife communications manager, said they immediately deployed field rangers to the location to attempt to confirm their presence, and to track and catch them.
Unfortunately, said Mntambo, said the rangers did not see any lion spoor in the area. He said because the area has a hard surface it made it difficult to detect spoor.
Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park (HiP), the game reserve with lions near where the male and female were allegedly seen, is more than 100km away from the Nembe area.
Ezemvelo has not received reports of livestock killed by lions. It said it would be rare for lions to travel more than 100km without killing any livestock.
Search continues for lioness on the loose
“Hluhluwe to uMlalazi is an extremely long way and it has a lot of developed areas. When lions have left the iMfolozi section of the park in the past, they have always followed the river, either the White Umfolozi towards oPhathe or the Black Umfolozi towards Babanango/Vryheid,” said Ezemvelo ecologist Dr Dave Druce.
“I doubt the animals seen were lions and I doubt they would have come from HiP if they are lions.”
Druce said recently they have witnessed people keeping dangerous wild animals as pets in other provinces. They have also seen wild animals escape while in transit.
Ezemvelo could not ignore reports and must investigate dangerous wild animal sightings, he said.
“We appeal to community members to inform the nearest police station if they hear lions roaring or see the two animals. They should notify Ezemvelo if they find an animal carcass, as that will allow Ezemvelo to determine if the dead animal was killed by a lion or other wild animals living outside protected areas.”
Ezemvelo said highly experienced field rangers are on standby waiting for an update on the lions.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos