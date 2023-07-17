Al-Ahli opted not to continue with Mosimane as coach despite that success. The former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly (Cairo) coach has since joined United Arab Emirates Pro League team Al Wahda.
The complaint at Fifa is almost certain to also include the situation of Mosimane's South African support staff, who allegedly were also not paid by Ahli for six months.
Al-Ahli are yet to appoint a coach but have made big-name signings from Europe in anticipation of their return to the SPL including Brazilian former Liverpool forward Robert Firmino and Senegalese former Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.
Algerian former Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez is reportedly also close to signing a three-year deal with the Jeddah-based club.
TimesLIVE
Mosimane sends complaint to Fifa over contract, unpaid salary at Al-Ahli
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Pitso Mosimane has sent an official complaint to Fifa over six months' unpaid salary from previous club Al-Ahli Saudi FC, according to reports in the Saudi press.
The coach's complaint also includes that there was an automatic clause in his contract that if he were to get Al-Ahli promoted from the Yelo League it would be extended by a year.
A report on the Saudi news site Arriyadiyah said Fifa would ask Al-Ahli for clarification on the year's extension clause before taking action over it.
Mosimane took over Ahli — a “big three” team in that country, who suffered their first relegation the season before — wallowing in seventh spot after five matches in the Yelo League in September 2022. He steered the side to the second-tier championship and promotion back to the Saudi Pro League (SPL).
Al-Ahli opted not to continue with Mosimane as coach despite that success. The former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly (Cairo) coach has since joined United Arab Emirates Pro League team Al Wahda.
The complaint at Fifa is almost certain to also include the situation of Mosimane's South African support staff, who allegedly were also not paid by Ahli for six months.
Al-Ahli are yet to appoint a coach but have made big-name signings from Europe in anticipation of their return to the SPL including Brazilian former Liverpool forward Robert Firmino and Senegalese former Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.
Algerian former Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez is reportedly also close to signing a three-year deal with the Jeddah-based club.
TimesLIVE
Mosimane eager to help little kids enjoy soccer
WATCH | Mosimane inspects new surroundings after arrival at Al Wahda
Mosimane heads for Al Wahda after a successful tenure at Al Ahli
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos