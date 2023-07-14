Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi has blamed his late partner in the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant tender, saying the completion of the project failed due to the director’s fraudulent conduct.
Sodi was responding to the notice of intention by the City of Tshwane to blacklist his companies NJR Projects and Blackhead Consulting over the failed project.
NJR was in a joint venture with CMS Water Engineering that was awarded the R292m tender to upgrade the Rooiwaal wastewater treatment plant.
In June, Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink announced that the joint venture between Sodi's two companies NJR Projects and Blackhead Consulting as well as their partner CMS had been given 14 days to respond to the intention to blacklist them.
The move came eight months after the city first gave an instruction to serve Sodi with the notice.
Sodi's lawyers have since written to the city requesting it to "urgently" clarify whether it has already made a decision to blacklist the company, adding that, if so, they were instructed to challenge such a decision.
Part of the letter which Sowetan has seen reads: "The completion of the project ultimately failed due to the fraudulent conduct of Mr. R [Rudolf] Schoeman, a director of CMS Water.
"The consequence of the fraud perpetrated by Mr. Schoeman resulted in NJR laying criminal charges with the SAPS and pursuant to an investigation, Mr. Schoeman was arrested and charged with fraud."
BREAKING | It wasn’t me: Sodi blames dead partner for Rooiwal upgrade mess
Lawyers respond to City of Tshwane intention to blacklist companies
Image: Mlungisi Louw
Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi has blamed his late partner in the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant tender, saying the completion of the project failed due to the director’s fraudulent conduct.
Sodi was responding to the notice of intention by the City of Tshwane to blacklist his companies NJR Projects and Blackhead Consulting over the failed project.
NJR was in a joint venture with CMS Water Engineering that was awarded the R292m tender to upgrade the Rooiwaal wastewater treatment plant.
In June, Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink announced that the joint venture between Sodi's two companies NJR Projects and Blackhead Consulting as well as their partner CMS had been given 14 days to respond to the intention to blacklist them.
The move came eight months after the city first gave an instruction to serve Sodi with the notice.
Sodi's lawyers have since written to the city requesting it to "urgently" clarify whether it has already made a decision to blacklist the company, adding that, if so, they were instructed to challenge such a decision.
Part of the letter which Sowetan has seen reads: "The completion of the project ultimately failed due to the fraudulent conduct of Mr. R [Rudolf] Schoeman, a director of CMS Water.
"The consequence of the fraud perpetrated by Mr. Schoeman resulted in NJR laying criminal charges with the SAPS and pursuant to an investigation, Mr. Schoeman was arrested and charged with fraud."
Sodi's partners CMS faced fraud before Tshwane deal
The companies were in 2019 awarded a R292m tender by the city to upgrade its Rooiwaal wastewater treatment plant to improve the quality of water in the cholera-hit Hammanskraal area.
More than 20 people died in that area from the waterborne disease.
The contract was terminated in May last year and criminal charges laid against the three companies.
In their letter, Sodi's lawyers said that the restriction which the city is attempting to impose "is severe and has far reaching consequences for our clients. Accordingly, in order to give effect to fair and reasonable administrative action, our client/s should be afforded a fair hearing before any decisions are made."
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
WATCH | I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president - Mashatile
School still not built five years after Sodi contract
Workers, contractor say Sodi left them in misery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos