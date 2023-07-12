WATCH | I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president - Mashatile
Deputy President has told Sowetan that he has not seen Edwin Sodi since his ascension to becoming the country' number two
Paul Mashatile says while he has been friends with controversial businessman Edwin Sodi for years, he has not been to his house since being appointed Deputy President.
Sodi is facing a criminal trial for his involvement in the Free State asbestos contract. He has also received millions of rand from government contracts which were either awarded dubiously or where work was never adequately delivered...
