What to expect at the upcoming Brics political parties plus dialogue summit

When the Brics Political Parties Plus Dialogue summit sits next week delegates will deliberate on matters around forging a partnership between Brics and Africa, sustainable development, promoting peace and security, defining pathways towards equitable sustainable economy and trade, sharing experiences on political party renewal and governance as well as expanding Brics membership.
This is what the chairperson of the ANC’s subcommittee on international relations Nomvula Mokonyane told guests gathered to discuss the Brics dialogue taking place in Johannesburg from July 18 to 20.
The dialogue, which was hosted by the Institute for Global Dialogue and the University of South Africa on Tuesday, takes place a month before the much-anticipated 15th Brics Summit in August.
“The ANC is committed to working with political parties that share its values and objectives in building a more equitable international order characterised by strong multilateral institutions and a progressive developmental agenda at it’s core,” Mokonyane said.
At least 54 political parties from various parts of the world are expected to head to South Africa to discuss the rapidly changing political landscape.
Mokonyane said the ANC hosted the political dialogue in December 2018 where Brics countries committed to enhancing their strategic partnership for the benefit of people through the promotion of peace, international order, sustainable development and economic growth as well as strengthening the economy, peace and security and people to people exchanges.
“In 2023, Brics countries will once again recommit themselves to a world of peace and stability. One that supports the central role of the UN, the purposes and principles enshrined in the UN Charter and respect for international law.
“This will reinforce the existing commitment to upholding multilaterism and to working together on the implementation of the 2030 sustainable development goals.”
Importantly, she said, the dialogue will emphasise the centrality of political parties in creating the type of world Brics countries committed to.
“The 2023 Brics Political Parties Plus Dialogue will thus take this commitment forward consistent with the efforts made in 2018 when the ANC hosted the dialogue.
“Taking place in the midst of a significant global shift towards a multipolar order and the conflict in Ukraine with varying spillover effects such as energy and food security, political parties of Brics countries and their dialogue partners will be called on to play a proactive role in addressing the most pressing matters and deliberate on mechanisms for inclusive multilaterism, ways and means to strengthen Brics including the new development bank and contributing to the establishment of criteria for Brics expansion.
“Political parties will also be called on to play catalytic roles in accelerating growth and sustainable development through global partnerships and ensuring global peace and security.”
Brics counties and their political parties will remain committed to the developmental agenda and to developing strong monitoring and evaluation systems that aid its implementation.
“Political parties in Brics and their dialogue partners will also be tasked with the goal of deepening economic co-operation as the world emerges from the worst effects of the Covid-19 pandemic while facing geopolitical tensions that are negatively affecting economic co-operation recovery efforts.
“While the US dollar remains the important global currency as a reserve and as a means for economic exchanges, efforts to trade in local currencies have gained momentum as countries seek to build a higher degree of resilience in cases where the dollar becomes weaponised through measures such as unilateral sanctions and the freezing of assets.”
The new development bank, Mokonyane said, has played an important role in acting as a catalyst for change in the developmental finance landscape.
“These efforts complement existing efforts by Brics members to develop other instruments such as ratings agencies that will add diversity to the existing institutions. Political parties will also be called to ensure new technologies such as artificial intelligence are used as catalysts for inclusive development and growth and ensuring greater knowledge sharing among Brics countries.”
Brics’ partnership and co-operation with Africa will also be deliberated extensively at both the meeting of political parties and head of states later this year.
Mokonyane said the ANC rejected unilaterism, including the tendency by some to impose punitive measures without the due processes of the UN.
Unisa’s vice-chancellor Prof Puleng Lenka Bula said the current geopolitical landscape in the international arena was concerning and required bold, creative and decisive leadership.
“South Africa is one of the key participants in the global arena that has to look into insights on how these can be harnessed. The world we are going into must not be feared because we must all be co-creators of the world and the future we want and must not be told what world we want.”
Brics Business Council member Dr Ayanda Ntsaluba said the aim is to advance and promote trade and investment as well as broadening economic activity within the five member states.
“South Africa has always been cognisant that we are the only African country in the five-member state and therefore the key focus for us is ensuring our participation in Brics extends to all of the continent.”
The Brics Business Council has set itself priorities which include just energy transition, skills and unlocking opportunities around the African Continental Free Trade Area.
“This is a very important family of countries that South Africa is part of and therefore we have to do everything possible to leverage this possibility. The economic arena is so vital that we have to address the key challenges we are facing in our own country,” Ntsaluba said.
The SA Brics Youth Association’s Margret Molefe said political parties play a critical role in mobilising communities to support common interests.
Brics Academic Forum participant Sanusha Naidu said this was a time to think about how Brics can innovate itself going forward, the role Brics has served until now and the opportunity for innovation other actors can play in shaping what Brics will become.
