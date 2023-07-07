'Political jealousy' behind ANC snubbing EFF from Brics forum, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema blames his party’s not making it on to the list of parties attending the Brics political parties forum on “political jealousy”.
South Africa will host the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit in August. Before the summit, the ANC will hold a political parties' dialogue on July 18-20.
Business Day reported the EFF and DA were excluded while 57 domestic and foreign parties have been invited.
On Thursday, Malema claimed there were people in the ANC “jealous” of the EFF.
“We condemn the political intolerance and childish behaviour of those in the governing party who seek to subvert the invitation of the EFF leadership to the Brics summit.
“It is clear the EFF is an important voice in the global affairs of society and to undermine the call for its presence at Brics is nothing but political jealousy,” he said.
Image: Fani Mahuntsi
We are not joining their pact, we are not going to the moon — Malema
Malema has been vocal about international political developments, including Russia's war in Ukraine.
Malema said the party would welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin should he attend the summit.
“If the EFF want to be part of the summit ... they have to do that in writing. We haven’t received anything yet from the EFF,” ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was quoted as having said.
