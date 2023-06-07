×

South Africa

Putin matter will be well handled, Ramaphosa assures SA

'Let’s wait… instead of spreading rumours and untruths'

07 June 2023 - 07:01
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday hosted his Portuguese counterpart President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Image: Amanda Khoza.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to receive a report from the interministerial committee (IMC) looking at the government’s options regarding Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s attendance at the 15th Brics summit in August.

“The IMC met yesterday, and they are still finalising their minutes and report. The report will be presented to me first and thereafter it will either go to cabinet... 

“Let’s wait for the normal course of things instead of spreading rumours and untruths. What I can guarantee is that this matter will be well handled, and I will make the announcement,” Ramaphosa said on Tuesday. 

The president was addressing the media after bilateral talks with Portuguese counterpart President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa, who is on a state visit to SA, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa was asked about the government’s position on hosting Putin after ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula hinted at a rethink of the government's invitation to Putin to attend in person the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) summit in August. 

Mbalula said in an interview with Sowetan's sister publication Sunday Times Putin “should not feel belittled” if the invitation is withdrawn. 

“Russia must not feel belittled if it so happens their president does not come because South Africa is a signatory to the International Criminal Court (ICC)...” said Mbalula.   

He also said SA will not undermine its ratification of the ICC's Rome Statute by welcoming Putin and not complying with the court's arrest warrant. 

This, he said, was probably going to be the first time in the history of the five-nation bloc that one of its member states didn’t participate at a summit in person.  

Ramaphosa said he was aware the country is anxious to know how SA is going to manage the situation.  

He confirmed the committee, led by deputy president Paul Mashatile, met for the first time on Monday to discuss what options the government has in light of the ICC's warrant of arrest against Putin.  

Because SA is a signatory to the ICC’s Rome Statute, it is obliged to arrest Putin when he lands on South African soil.

 TimesLIVE

