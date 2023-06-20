×

South Africa

Thabo Bester’s lawyers who withdrew from his case face criminal charges themselves

20 June 2023 - 15:38
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Two lawyers who withdrew from representing rapist and murderer Thabo Bester have dates in court this week and next week. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The two lawyers who withdrew from representing convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester on Tuesday have court appearances to make as the accused in the same court on different cases, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed. 

Advocate Jeremiah Pela and instructing attorney Tsireledzo Ndou asked to be recused when the case against Bester and eight other co-accused resumed in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court. 

Pela told the court  he and Ndou had a discussion with Bester and reached an amicable agreement that there would not be further instructions from Tuesday. 

NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Ndou is facing charges of attempted rape and assault. He was charged earlier this year and is out on R1,000 bail.

“He is appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court tomorrow,” Shuping said

Shuping said Pela's case was also due to be heard in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court.

Pela is accused of offering to accept a benefit and attempted extortion in relation to a security tender at a TVET college in the Free State in 2017. 

“The trial is set for June 26 to 30,” Shuping said.  

