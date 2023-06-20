Meanwhile, the state has told the court that three more suspects would be added.
“Furthermore, we are still awaiting the analysis of the cellphone records as well as the bank statements of some of the other accused. And there are still two or three more witness statements outstanding and for that purpose I’d say at least the period of a month will suffice to allow the completion of this investigation. On that basis we are agreeing with the legal team of the accused on the date of the 8th of August 2023,” state prosecutor Sello Matlhoko said.
Bester faces charges of escaping from lawful custody, arson, violation of a body, defeating the ends of justice and fraud. He escaped from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2002 and was arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, in April after fleeing SA with his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Convicted murderer and rapist’s case postponed to August 8
Bester’s new legal representative introduced to court
Image: Screengrab
The case against convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has been postponed to August 8 to allow the state to review the accused’s cellphone records and bank statements.
Bester appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court yesterday. His eight co-accused are also expected to make an appearance on the same day.
During the proceedings, Bester’s legal team requested to bring an application for recusal, which magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi granted.
Bester’s newly appointed legal representative, Kabelo Matee, was then introduced to the court.
Ninth suspect in Bester escape saga faces four charges
Meanwhile, the state has told the court that three more suspects would be added.
“Furthermore, we are still awaiting the analysis of the cellphone records as well as the bank statements of some of the other accused. And there are still two or three more witness statements outstanding and for that purpose I’d say at least the period of a month will suffice to allow the completion of this investigation. On that basis we are agreeing with the legal team of the accused on the date of the 8th of August 2023,” state prosecutor Sello Matlhoko said.
Bester faces charges of escaping from lawful custody, arson, violation of a body, defeating the ends of justice and fraud. He escaped from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2002 and was arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, in April after fleeing SA with his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos