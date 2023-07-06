×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Minor 2.2-magnitude earthquake hits Johannesburg south, CGS confirms

06 July 2023 - 13:51
The Council for Geoscience confirmed a 2.2-magnitude earthquake in Johannesburg south on Wednesday night.
The Council for Geoscience confirmed a 2.2-magnitude earthquake in Johannesburg south on Wednesday night.
Image: iStock

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) has confirmed a minor earthquake on Wednesday night in the south of Johannesburg.

Posts emerged just before 11pm on social media, claiming there had been “multiple reports of a tremor in parts of Gauteng”.

Residents confirmed they had felt the tremor as well, with one saying he felt it in Soweto.

The council's Mahlatse Mononela explained the event. 

“The Council for Geoscience can confirm an earthquake occurred on Wednesday late evening at about 10.44pm. The earthquake registered a local magnitude of about 2.2 as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN),” Mononela said.

“The epicentre was located south of Johannesburg, near Harmony Doornkop gold mine.”

The Wits School of Geoscience's Prof Raymond Durrheim said he was not aware of any tremors felt on Wednesday night and shared details of tremors recorded in 2023.

“The most recent tremor in the Johannesburg region was a magnitude 2.37 event on July 1 2023. Its epicentre was near Wemmer Pan.”

Durrheim also referred TimesLIVE to the CGS for comment.

On July 1, the CGS confirmed another minor tremor in Tzaneen, Limpopo, that morning.

That tremor came days after a quake was recorded in Johannesburg and weeks after Johannesburg residents were left shaken by an earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.4.

The earthquake originated in the Boksburg area, a few kilometres outside the East Rand Proprietary Mine, on June 10.

TimesLIVE

Tzaneen hit by a slight earthquake

A slight earthquake was felt in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday morning, the Council for Geoscience (CGS) has confirmed.
News
5 days ago

Gauteng EFF calls on government and municipalities to assist communities hit by earthquake

The EFF in Gauteng has called on the provincial government and municipalities in areas hit by the recent earthquake to immediately intervene and ...
News
3 weeks ago

Residents likely to feel aftershocks of earthquake

Although the number of mining-related earthquakes had diminished, large events continue to occur from time to time.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media