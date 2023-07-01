×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Tzaneen hit by a slight earthquake

The 3.1 magnitude earthquake comes just three weeks after Johannesburg was shaken by an earthquake measuring 4.4

01 July 2023 - 16:37
The Council for Geoscience confirmed a 3.1-magnitude earthquake in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday morning.
The Council for Geoscience confirmed a 3.1-magnitude earthquake in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday morning.
Image: iStock

A slight earthquake was felt in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday morning, the Council for Geoscience (CGS) has confirmed. 

Spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said the earthquake occurred at about 7.53am. 

“The earthquake registered a local magnitude of about 3.1, as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN). The epicentre was located in Nkambako village, northeast of Tzaneen,” she said. 

The council encouraged the public to record their experiences using its online questionnaire. The CGS is the custodian of the SANSN, which monitors seismic wave activities throughout the country.  

The quake comes two days after another earthquake in Johannesburg on Thursday. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake originated in Soweto. Three weeks ago Johannesburg residents were shaken by an earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.4. The earthquake originated in the Boksburg area, a few kilometres outside the East Rand Proprietary Mine, on June 10.

TimesLIVE

Gauteng EFF calls on government and municipalities to assist communities hit by earthquake

The EFF in Gauteng has called on the provincial government and municipalities in areas hit by the recent earthquake to immediately intervene and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Residents likely to feel aftershocks of earthquake

Although the number of mining-related earthquakes had diminished, large events continue to occur from time to time.
News
2 weeks ago

Council for Geoscience probing whether mining caused Gauteng earthquake

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) is investigating whether mining activity or fluctuations in groundwater levels caused the earthquake that shook ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media
Diepsloot protestors make their way to the police station