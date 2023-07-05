×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Full bench sets aside Zuma’s prosecution of Ramaphosa

‘Former president’s bid was also dismissed with costs’

By Siphiwe Mchunu - 05 July 2023 - 13:31
Former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the coronation of Zulu King Misuzulu Zulu. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the coronation of Zulu King Misuzulu Zulu. File photo.
Image: Theo Jeptha

Former president Jacob Zuma’s attempt to institute a private prosecution against President Cyril Ramaphosa was set aside on Wednesday.

A full bench of the Johannesburg high court ruled that the private prosecution brought by Zuma against his successor was “unlawful and unconstitutional”.

Zuma sought to prosecute Ramaphosa after he alleged that his medical information was leaked to the media, when he sought to postpone the so-called arms deal trial in 2021.

This loss comes after another failed attempt by Zuma to privately prosecute senior state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan after his case was set aside in June. The former president alleged that the pair had contravened the NPA Act in that Downer had leaked his confidential medical records to Maughan.

Zuma loses private prosecution pursuit against Downer and Maughan

The summonses in former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution cases against senior state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan have ...
News
4 weeks ago

Zuma had requested that Ramaphosa begin an enquiry into Downer and other prosecuting officials’ conduct, however, Ramaphosa referred the matter to the minister of justice.

Zuma then, after seeking to privately prosecute Downer and Maughan, also sought to privately prosecute Ramaphosa in 2022 as an accessory according to him because Ramaphosa allegedly failed to act.

“This court finds that Mr Zuma instituted the private prosecution of Mr Ramaphosa for an ulterior motive,” the court ruled.

The former presidents bid was also dismissed with costs.

“Mr Zuma shall pay the costs of the applicant, the President of the Republic of SA, inclusive of the costs of two counsel where so employed,” the court ruled.

Presidency views Zuma's latest missive as part of his 'harassment campaign' of Ramaphosa

The Presidency has accused former president Jacob Zuma of harassing his successor Cyril Ramaphosa by launching countless attacks on him.
News
2 months ago

Zuma’s ‘animosity’ against journalist Karyn Maughan is reason for private prosecution, says her legal team

Former president Jacob Zuma had developed and demonstrated an “extraordinary animosity” towards journalist Karyn Maughan as a consequence of her ...
News
3 months ago

Zuma to appeal Ramaphosa private prosecution interdict

Former president Jacob Zuma intends appealing an interim court order exempting President Cyril Ramaphosa from private prosecution.
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media