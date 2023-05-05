Presidency views Zuma's latest missive as part of his 'harassment campaign' of Ramaphosa

This is one of Zuma’s many onslaughts against Ramaphosa, including a private prosecution where he alleges Ramaphosa was an accessory in his matter between Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan about the alleged leaking of sensitive information about him in the media. Zuma charged Ramaphosa before the ANC national conference where the latter was re-elected as its president.
The Presidency has accused former president Jacob Zuma of harassing his successor Cyril Ramaphosa by launching countless attacks on him.
This, his office told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, is because Zuma has not come to terms with Ramaphosa being the leader of the ANC and the country.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Zuma’s continued portrayal of himself as the champion defender of the constitution is a smokescreen to hide his displeasure at Ramaphosa’s leadership.
His remarks come after Zuma on Thursday gave Ramaphosa a week to reverse the appointment of his nemesis Raymond Zondo as the country’s chief justice failing which he will take legal action.
Zuma, through lawyers representing his foundation, accused Ramaphosa of overlooking the recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) which had given Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya the nod but opted to instead appoint Zondo.
Jacob Zuma launches another scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa
This is one of Zuma’s many onslaughts against Ramaphosa, including a private prosecution where he alleges Ramaphosa was an accessory in his matter between Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan about the alleged leaking of sensitive information about him in the media. Zuma charged Ramaphosa before the ANC national conference where the latter was re-elected as its president.
Last month Zuma labelled Ramaphosa a “low-life thief” and called on South African youth to revolt against his leadership.
“We view this latest missive from Zuma as another element of his broader harassment campaign aimed at the president,” said Magwenya.
“Beneath Zuma's guise of a self-proclaimed and righteous guardian of our constitutional democracy is a contemptuous denial of President Ramaphosa's leadership of the governing party and the country.
“Zuma continues to demonstrate his scornful attitude towards democratic processes that do not pander to his desires and whims. His derision towards the country’s democratic institutions and legal processes continues unabated and knows no boundaries.
“The president will not waste his time considering such illogical demands. Zuma can continue with another frivolous court action if he so desires.
“The Judicial Service Commission deals with complaints against judges. Zuma can address his complaints directly to the JSC,” Magwenya added.
