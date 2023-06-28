“Teams have been deployed to communities to open halls to accommodate displaced families and to render other assistance such as food, blankets and mattresses. Halls have been opened in Folweni, Amoati, Amatikwe, Redfern in Phoenix and Inanda Newtown C.”
WATCH | Taxis float away in Durban storm that leaves two dead, several injured and widespread damage
Rainfall measured from 30mm in Durban to 178mm in Paddock on south coast
Image: Screenshot/Ethekwini Secure footage
The storm that hit large parts of Durban on Tuesday has so far claimed the lives of two people, left several injured and caused mudslides and damage to homes, roads, bridges and water infrastructure.
Worst affected have been tornado-hit Inanda as well as Phoenix, Ntuzuma, Overport, Shallcross, Pinetown, Mayville and large parts of the south coast.
Thandiwe Gumede, a forecaster at the South African Weather Service in Durban, told TimesLIVE Paddock, which includes Port Shepstone in the south coast region, recorded the highest amount of rain in the past 24 hours with 176.8mm.
“Margate received 62.4mm, Mount Edgecombe had 72.4mm and Sezela and Durban both recorded 30.6mm.
“From the previous incident last year, we've had bigger systems that brought us greater amounts of rain compared to what we had yesterday.
“For today the chances of rain have decreased. We are expecting a 60% chance of rain over the southern parts and along the south coast of the province. Tomorrow this decreases to a 30% chance of rain. Most of the rain for tomorrow is expected to be in the morning. After that there should be a good clearance,” said Gumede.
She said a cut-off low system was the cause of the inclement weather.
Disaster management and government teams have been assessing and accessing areas badly affected by the storms.
Footage captured on Tuesday night near Westridge Stadium in Durban showed taxis floating in a torrent of water.
In Cato Crest, Mayville, just outside the city, one person was killed and six injured when homes at an informal settlement washed away.
Robert McKenzie, spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Service (EMS), said a number of informal dwellings had been washed away in Cato Crest.
Image: via Marshall Security
“Sadly one person suffered fatal injuries. Six others were injured and treated at the scene.”
He said localised flooding was widespread in several areas, “but no further fatalities have been reported to EMS at this stage”.
“There has been flooding on several roads of Durban, with water flowing onto low-lying bridges and washing debris onto roads.
“Several have mud and debris, which is one of the concerns this morning.
“At this stage we only have two people injured as a result of the tornado in the Inanda area. Disaster management will be assessing and accessing the affected areas to see who needs assistance.”
He said traffic has been impacted in greater Durban because of road closures and damage.
Major roads including the M19, M13 and M4 southern freeway, and Umgeni Road near the N3 freeway, are either waterlogged in some parts or have experienced mudslides.
eThekwini municipality said late on Tuesday teams had worked through the night to help affected communities “following heavy rains and tornadic activity that left a trail of destruction”.
Image: Supplied
“Teams have been deployed to communities to open halls to accommodate displaced families and to render other assistance such as food, blankets and mattresses. Halls have been opened in Folweni, Amoati, Amatikwe, Redfern in Phoenix and Inanda Newtown C.”
The municipality said search and rescue teams have rescued families trapped in their homes.
“In addition, roving teams are removing obstructions on roads and clearing fallen trees and other debris.
“Damage to homes and government infrastructure is extensive, with clinics flooded and water pipes damaged. Reports have been received of a herdsman who was washed away by a river in Zwelisha, west of Durban.”
Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said several homes were flooded and vehicles damaged in the northern areas including Verulam, Phoenix and Ottawa.
Prem Balram, Rusa spokesperson, said they had responded to about 40 calls for help late on Tuesday.
“Officers evacuated a family of four from their residence in Woodmanor Place in Trenance Manor after a stream at the rear of the property widened and burst its banks.
“A 50-year-old female contacted Rusa requesting urgent assistance after her 90-year-old mother slipped and fell in their flooded home on Munn Road in Ottawa. The caller was unable to remove the elderly female to safety.”
KZN weather - herdsman 'disappears' in river during flash flood north of Durban
Balram said both women were rescued.
“Several motorists between Phoenix and Verulam were stranded after their vehicles became submerged in water. Flooded roads resulted in traffic delays.
“One person is presumed to have drowned in Zwelisha while attempting to traverse a flooded river. Due to the inclement weather, the search for his body was aborted.
“Several reports of property damage were also received during the downpour.”
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa in KwaZulu-Natal announced on Wednesday morning that “trains in all corridors are not operating due to the heavy rains on Tuesday.
“Commuters are advised to seek alternative transport. We will update as soon as the inspections are completed and lines are rendered safe for trains to move.”
