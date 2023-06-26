×

South Africa

Ipid investigates death of metro cop after 'altercation' with police officer

26 June 2023 - 14:10
Ipid is probing circumstances surrounding the death of a metro cop who was killed after an altercation with a police officer in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed it is investigating a murder after a member of the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) was gunned down on Monday allegedly by a police officer.  

Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said they had been notified about the incident in a Braamfontein liquor outlet, where it's alleged a SAPS member fatally wounded a JMPD member after an alleged altercation between the two.  

“Ipid is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death,” he said.  

Raburabu said no one had been arrested.  

“The case would be investigated before any arrests could follow.”

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the incident and refused to divulge more details about the incident.   

“What I can confirm is that they were both off-duty,” he said.  

TimesLIVE

