“A truck transporting alcohol was looted and the driver sustained slight injuries. A case of public violence has been opened and no arrests have been made so far.
“Officers had to use rubber bullets to disperse the protesting crowds and the situation in the area remains tense with Marthinus Smuts Drive, next to the hostel entrance, barricaded off with burning tyres and rocks,” he said.
Reporters also came under fire, with SABC journalists showing footage of damage done to their car. Dwellers apparently threw rocks at the cars during their clash with police officers.
Fihla said they will continue monitoring the situation in the area and that Chris Hani Road would remain closed between Collander Road and the N12 exit during the protests.
This is the third time in a month Diepkloof residents have protested, all in the same spot.
Two weeks ago residents barricaded the N12 east and N1 north as they demanded basic services.
A week earlier, a truck transporting milk was torched and looted during another service delivery protest.
* This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Situation tense in Diepkloof as residents, police clash amid protest
Image: Antonio Muchave
Clashes between Diepkloof, Soweto, residents and police broke out in the wake of protests that flared up in the area on Monday morning.
Residents from the hostel took to the streets in protest for the third time in a month to demand access to water, electricity and housing.
They barricaded the N12 east and N1 north with burning tyres before Johannesburg metro police managed to disperse them and reopen the highway to traffic.
Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said parts of Chris Hani remained affected. It appeared that the situation had calmed down but soon after, reports emerged that a truck had been looted by protesters.
Fihla confirmed this while providing an update on the situation.
“A truck transporting alcohol was looted and the driver sustained slight injuries. A case of public violence has been opened and no arrests have been made so far.
“Officers had to use rubber bullets to disperse the protesting crowds and the situation in the area remains tense with Marthinus Smuts Drive, next to the hostel entrance, barricaded off with burning tyres and rocks,” he said.
Reporters also came under fire, with SABC journalists showing footage of damage done to their car. Dwellers apparently threw rocks at the cars during their clash with police officers.
Fihla said they will continue monitoring the situation in the area and that Chris Hani Road would remain closed between Collander Road and the N12 exit during the protests.
This is the third time in a month Diepkloof residents have protested, all in the same spot.
Two weeks ago residents barricaded the N12 east and N1 north as they demanded basic services.
A week earlier, a truck transporting milk was torched and looted during another service delivery protest.
* This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos