×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Shell's latest fuel promises to add an extra 15km to your tank

By Motor News Reporter - 26 June 2023 - 13:38
The new fuel is flowing through Shell forecourts nationally.
The new fuel is flowing through Shell forecourts nationally.
Image: ©bwylezich/123RF.COM

Oil and gas company Shell has introduced a new fuel in SA that claims to increase driving range by 2% on average, or add 15km to your tank.

Known as Shell FuelSave, and available in 93 ULP, LRP and 95 Octane petrol and as a diesel variant, it has a new engine deposit-targeting additive claimed to save fuel consumption. The additive is also said to remove up to 65% of harmful residue build-up, resulting in engines running more efficiently.

The formulation is said to work on all types of engines, on the older direct fuel injection technologies and newer motors with turbocharging. 

Asked if the fuels have been tested to SA OEM standards in lieu of warranties, senior corporate relations adviser at Shell SA Pam Ntaka said the fuels comply with the legally applicable SA fuel standard.

The new fuel’s efficacy was tested through a drive around Gauteng roads, with vehicles using regular grade fuel and others using the new Shell FuelSave. The results are listed in the graphic above.

Trio nabbed 'stealing fuel' at depot

Three suspects have been arrested for "stealing fuel" during a business robbery at a depot in Piet Retief.
News
4 days ago

Motorists can still expect some relief at the pumps in June, says AA

While international product prices are edging higher, and the rand remains weak against the US dollar, fuel users in South Africa can still expect ...
News
3 weeks ago

Petrol and diesel prices to drop on Wednesday

Motorists will wake to cheaper fuel prices on Wednesday morning, with both grades of petrol to decrease by 71c/l, while the wholesale price of diesel ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded
Debris field found by Titanic during search for missing submersible