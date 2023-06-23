JSC ordered to revisit Judge Motata impeachment inquiry
Commission 'acted arbitrarily and capriciously'
“For as long as he is entitled to be called ‘Judge Motata’, the judiciary continues to be stained in the eyes of the public.”
This is what the supreme court of appeal said in its ruling which ordered the judicial service commission (JSC) to revisit the disciplinary inquiry into the impeachment of judge Nkola Motata, who was found guilty of drunk driving in 2009...
