FUL wins first round in bid to have retired judge Nkola Motata impeached

Freedom Under Law (FUL) has won the first round of its battle to have retired judge Nkola Motata impeached.

In a judgment on Thursday, the North Gauteng High Court granted permission for the organisation to include Motata as a respondent in its application for a review of a Judicial Service Commission (JSC) decision.

The court also found that the fact that FUL initiated review proceedings before obtaining the consent to cite Motata as a respondent did not spoil the review proceedings.

There was no order on costs.

In its application, FUL was seeking to review and set aside the JSC decision to find Motata guilty of misconduct instead of gross misconduct.

Motata was convicted of driving under the influence in 2009 by the Johannesburg high court, which sentenced him to a fine of R20,000 or 12 months’ imprisonment.