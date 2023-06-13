Kaunda urges Umlazi residents to protect their water infrastructure

EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has called on communities to take greater responsibility for protecting infrastructure that serves them.

This follows multiple instances of vandalism at the Umlazi 4 pump station that has resulted in taps running dry for two months in some sections of the township.

The facility was ransacked early last week, just days after repairs to a technical fault. It pumps water to Umlazi 5 reservoir which then supplies to Umlazi Z, AA, BB and some parts of U section.

“We experienced vandalism in this treatment plant and started conducting repairs. During that space of repairs we experienced further vandalism, which worsened the situation further,” said Kaunda.

Water tankers have since been dispatched to provide the affected areas with water in the meantime.

However, residents took to the streets at BB section at the weekend to voice their displeasure of having dry taps for two months.

Kaunda said the municipality has made progress in finding a short-term solution to fix the infrastructure that was damaged. He said this will ensure there is water in households from Wednesday, while the municipality works on a permanent solution.

“Our teams have been on site since the damage occurred, working tirelessly to fix the infrastructure,” he said.

He added that some areas will have to wait longer before they have water and called for patience from the residents.

Kaunda said there will be a public meeting with the affected communities on Sunday at which the city will detail the challenges with vandalism and outline the role they expect residents to play to protect infrastructure.

“I’m making a commitment that on Sunday we will have a public meeting to give details on what transpired on site, what the challenges are and what we expect from the community members (in order) to protect their own assets,” he said.

“When we leave such assets to the community we expect that community members will also take a responsibility without the security that is deployed here.".”

The issue of vandalism of municipal infrastructure has been a major concern in eThekwini for a while now, with speculation that it may be a result of sabotage, possibly by service providers who want the city to keep relying on their services. That has resulted in the city enlisting the assistance of the Special Investigating Unit to conduct an investigation.

“We are experiencing this in each and every corner of the municipality, it's not only happening here. We are working with other government institutions who have the capacity and capabilities to search where these things come from: is it just pure crime or is it vandalism which is part of a sabotage of municipal infrastructure?

“Or maybe there are people who want to provide service with water tankers? All those answers must come from such investigations,” said Kaunda.

Meanwhile, the majority of water supply challenges to Umlazi and surrounding townships stems from the fact that only one of the two aqueducts that supply the southern townships in the city is operational.

The other one was shut down more than 18 months ago because it had been damaged and was ageing.

Kaunda said the process to resolve the issues was in motion through a R900m project that the city is undertaking with Umgeni Water.

Kaunda said the project was at a design stage and they — together with Umgeni Water — will be taking it to tender as soon as the consultants are finished with the design.

