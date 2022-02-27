Tremor recorded in Centurion

A tremor measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded in Centurion, between Pretoria and Midrand, on Sunday afternoon.

According to the earthquake monitor on the Council for Geoscience website, the tremor hit at 1:29pm.

The recording is obtained from waveforms recorded by the SA National Seismograph Network.

According to the council, the information provides both automated and analysed assessment of the earthquake parameters.

It warns that the information published online is “considered preliminary, unless otherwise indicated”.

Centurion residents posted on social media about the tremor.