South Africa

Tremor recorded in Centurion

27 February 2022 - 15:14
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
According to the earthquake monitor on the Council for Geoscience website, the tremor hit at 13:29pm.
Image: 123rf/ Jerry Rainey

A tremor measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded in Centurion, between Pretoria and Midrand, on Sunday afternoon.

According to the earthquake monitor on the Council for Geoscience website, the tremor hit at 1:29pm.

The recording is obtained from waveforms recorded by the SA National Seismograph Network.

According to the council, the information provides both automated and analysed assessment of the earthquake parameters.

It warns that the information published online is “considered preliminary, unless otherwise indicated”.

Centurion residents posted on social media about the tremor.

The council told TimesLIVE it would release information when it became available.

TimesLIVE

