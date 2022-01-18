South Africa

Tremor of 3.5 magnitude hits Westonaria, Gauteng

By TimesLIVE - 18 January 2022 - 10:01
The epicentre was located in Westonaria, said the Council for Geoscience.
Image: 123rf/ Jerry Rainey

The Council for Geoscience has confirmed that an earthquake was felt in Westonaria, approximately 51km southwest of Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.

The tremor was recorded at around 6.33am.

The earthquake registered a preliminary 3.5 on the local magnitude scale as recorded by the SA Seismograph Network.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude hits Boksburg

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter scale struck Boksburg in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday morning.
News
2 months ago

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Bali, kills three

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Indonesia's Bali island on Saturday morning, killing at least three people, Indonesia's search and rescue ...
News
3 months ago

