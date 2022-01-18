Tremor of 3.5 magnitude hits Westonaria, Gauteng
The Council for Geoscience has confirmed that an earthquake was felt in Westonaria, approximately 51km southwest of Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.
The tremor was recorded at around 6.33am.
The earthquake registered a preliminary 3.5 on the local magnitude scale as recorded by the SA Seismograph Network.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.