South Africa

Two killed, six wounded in shooting at Limpopo tavern

02 June 2023 - 13:59
Two people were killed during a shooting at a tavern in Malamulele, Limpopo, on Thursday night. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Two people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting at a tavern in Malamulele, Limpopo, on Thursday. 

According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, a group of armed men arrived at the tavern at about 8pm and started shooting randomly at patrons without warning. 

“It is alleged that during the shooting the suspects shot eight people. Two of them succumbed due to gunshot wounds at the scene. Six were taken to hospital for medical attention,” Ledwaba said.

“Several cartridges fired from a pistol were found scattered on the scene of the crime.”

The suspects left the scene in two double-cab bakkies.

The motive for the shooting is not known. Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered a high-level Investigation into the shooting.  

“This senseless killing must be condemned and I have tasked the members to hunt down the suspects and arrest them. I call on the community to come forward with information that can help police,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact:

  • the investigating officer Lt-Col Richard Boshomane on 079-894-5501;
  • W/O Phaladi Makola on 082-749-2233;
  • the Crime Stop number 08600-10111;
  • a police station; or
  • use the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

