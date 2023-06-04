×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Municipal payroll administrator's ghost employees cost him six-year sentence

By TIMESLIVE - 04 June 2023 - 11:26
A Ndwedwe municipal official was sentenced after being found guilty of fraud. Stock photo.
A Ndwedwe municipal official was sentenced after being found guilty of fraud. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/3Drenderings

The Durban specialised commercial crimes court has sentenced a KwaZulu-Natal municipal official to six years' imprisonment for defrauding the Ndwedwe municipality of almost half a million rand.

The Hawks said on Sunday in 2015 and 2016 Nkosingizwile Gama, 38 was employed at the Ndwedwe local municipality as a payroll administrator.

He created ghost employees and used fictitious names to defraud the municipality of R488,142.

During the certification of salary payments, his supervisor noticed suspicious payments and a case of fraud was reported at Ndwedwe police station.

The case was later allocated to the Hawks.

On Friday Gama was sentenced to six years' imprisonment, of which two years were suspended for five years on condition he does not commit the same offence. 

TimesLIVE

 

KZN municipality payroll supervisor jailed for paying ghost workers R3.1m

A former Newcastle municipality payroll supervisor has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for doling out R3.1m to ghost workers.
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death