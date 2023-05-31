Yizo Yizo and Zone 14 actor Patrick Ndlovu has died, his agency Monyeen Lee Associates said in a statement on Wednesday.
Details around his death are still sketchy.
The 85-year-old is known for his role as principal Mthembu in drama series Yizo Yizo.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, whose acting career spanned more than four decades,” read the statement in part.
“We were proud to represent such a consummate professional and majestic talent. He was kind and a gentleman, always ready with a smile even when times were tough. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, family and friends.”
Ndlovu also portrayed the role of funeral parlour owner Sizwe Moloi on Zone 14.
He also acted in The Queen as Gold Finger, the husband of T-Gqom, and also appeared in Durban Gen, Isithembiso, The Wild, The Road, Lockdown and Soul Buddyz.
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Consummate veteran actor Patrick Ndlovu dies
85-year-old thespian was larger than life in roles he played
Image: Facebook/ Patrick Ndlovu
