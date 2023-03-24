×

South Africa

Man found with murdered woman's bank cards: Police

24 March 2023 - 11:58
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who went missing three weeks ago.
Limpopo police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the murder of a Limpopo woman who went missing almost three weeks ago.

Police arrested the suspect at his home on Wednesday after he was apparently found in possession of Fhatuwani Nguluvhe's bank cards.

Further investigations led to the discovery of her body alongside the R524 Phunda Maria road next to Maniini village.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said Nguluvhe was reported missing on March 6.

"[She] went missing while she was at Thavhani Mall in Thohoyandou. Efforts to locate her were unsuccessful, prompting the family to report her missing at the Thohoyandou police station.

“A search for the woman was launched. Following investigations, a suspect was identified, interviewed and arrested at about 9pm at his home in Tshikweta village.”

The motive for the murder is unknown and investigations are ongoing.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court soon.

