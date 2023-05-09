×

South Africa

Manhunt launched after Limpopo teen dies in armed robbery

09 May 2023 - 09:08
A manhunt has been launched after a teenager died in an armed robbery in Limpopo. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A manhunt has been launched for suspects linked to an armed robbery that claimed a young girl's life at a Limpopo mall on Monday morning.

The incident happened at Elim Mall at about 10am as security guards from a cash-in-transit company were collecting money from the mall's shops. 

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the guards were ambushed by a group of armed men who opened fire and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash.

“During the robbery, the security officials retaliated and a shoot-out ensued. A 16-year-old girl and 26-year-old old man were shot and seriously wounded. They were taken to hospital where the 16-year-old succumbed to her wounds.

“The suspects fled in a white Toyota Hilux super cab.”

Acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers appealed to residents to help police bring the perpetrators to book. 

“When we stick together nothing can defeat us. It is high time criminals realise they have no room to operate in our society”, said Scheepers.

TimesLIVE

