×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

High murder rate gives Cele the blues

Minister to give R65m to 30 police stations

31 May 2023 - 06:46
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter

Police minister Bheki Cele has allocated R65m to the top 30 crime-heavy police stations in the country to address murder and other contact crimes.

“Over and above this… we are responding directly to calls by communities to increase the capability and training of the tactical response teams (TRT),” Cele said...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death
Maimane lays culpable homicide charge against ministers after death of ...